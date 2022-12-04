'Blood Origin': 'The Witcher' star Joey Batey joins prequel series

'The Witcher' star Joey Batey is gearing up to appear in the upcoming prequel series 'The Witcher: Blood Origin.'

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, at CCXP in Brazil on Saturday, the announcement was made. Jaskier, a character performed by Batey in both seasons of 'The Witcher,' will be back in the four-part "Blood Origin" series. 'Blood Origin's first full trailer's release coincided with the revelation.

"Blood Origin" will debut on Dec. 25. As per the official logline quoted in a report by Variety, the series is "set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of 'The Witcher.' It will tell a story lost to time - the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

According to Variety, the actors who appear in the show include Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Minnie Driver, Francesca Mills, Zach Wyatt, Lizzie Annis, and Huw Novelli.

The show's creator and executive producer is Declan De Barra; Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also serves in this capacity. The series will have Andrzej Sapkowski on board as a creative consultant. Executive producers include Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, and Hivemind.

