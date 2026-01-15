BMC Election 2026: Sayani Gupta Makes a Powerful Appeal to Mumbaikars — ‘Your Vote Matters’

Actress and scene stealer Sayani Gupta has joined the chorus of voices urging Mumbaikars to step out and exercise their democratic right as the city heads to the polls. In a heartfelt social media post, the actress didn't just encourage voting, but highlighted the stark reality of Mumbai's civic challenges and reminded residents that they hold the power to bring about meaningful change. Her message resonated deeply with citizens who navigate the city's infrastructure struggles daily, making her appeal both timely and impactful.

In her post, Sayani wrote, "Mere pyaare Bambai vasiyon, Kripya VOTE dijiye. Aur yaad rakhhiye," followed by a pointed list of civic issues that have long plagued the city. She called for clean air, good roads (or just roads at least), good public transport, pavements to walk on, public green spaces, and the preservation of mangroves, Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the Arey forest. The actress also addressed the issue of corruption, emphasizing that these basic necessities are well within reach—"ALL ON YOU TODAY."

She further noted the irony that while the BMC is among the richest municipal corporations, the standard of living in Mumbai remains among the poorest. Concluding her message with urgency and hope, Sayani urged, "Turn it around please. Your vote matters. Go out & Make a difference," and added a crucial reminder: "PS: Don't do NOTA."

Sayani's post has rightfully struck a chord with Mumbaikars who have long felt the disconnect between the city's economic prowess and its crumbling infrastructure. And Sayani, using her platform to address real, everyday concerns, has demonstrated that celebrity voices can be powerful catalysts for civic engagement. Her call to action serves as a reminder that change begins with taking accountability and responsibility, and that they both start at the ballot box.