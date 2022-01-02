Bobby Bones won't return as mentor on Season 20 of 'American Idol'

Los Angeles, Jan 2 The 20th season of the reality show 'American Idol' will be without Bobby Bones as the in-house mentor.

Bones confirmed Friday on Instagram Stories that he'll be ending his run on the ABC singing competition series after four seasons, reports deadline.com.

Bones revealed that because of conflict with another show, he won't be on the show this season.

"Some of you noticed I'm not in the Idol promos this season," he wrote.

"My contract (with) my new network won't let me do another show right now. Love Idol, btw. Was a great 4 years."

Bones has been with the revival since Season 16, serving as a guest mentor for contestants. He became a full-time mentor the following season. Bones is known as host of the nationally syndicated radio show 'The Bobby Bones Show'.

Bones won season 27 of 'Dancing with the Stars' and also served as host and executive producer of Opry, a weekly TV programme which aired on Circle Network.

Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will return to American Idol for its 20th season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor