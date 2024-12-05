Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan’s 40-Year-Old Building in Mumbai Gets Redeveloped, New Apartments Planned

Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan resides in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai, where his house is currently undergoing redevelopment. The planning for this project began in 2023, and construction work has now commenced.

Aamir Khan lives in a building that houses 24 apartments, of which he owns 9. The building itself is over 40 years old, which is why it is being redeveloped. The society has partnered with Atmospheric Reality for this project, and Aamir is fully involved in the redevelopment plan. Residents are expected to receive apartments with 55 to 60 percent more space in the new structure. The cost of the redevelopment of the apartments ranges from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,25,000 per square foot.

In the film world, Aamir Khan was recently seen in "Laal Singh Chaddha," which, despite his efforts, did not perform well at the box office. The film featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role and was a remake of the Hollywood classic "Forrest Gump." Following that, Aamir produced the film "Missing Ladies," where he considered taking on the role of an inspector; however, the film's director, Ravi Kishan, ultimately cast other actors.

Looking ahead, Mr. Perfectionist is set to appear in "Taare Zameen Par," a sequel to the acclaimed film. While Aamir is primarily focused on producing films, specific details about this project have yet to be revealed.