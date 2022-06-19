Boman Irani on Samara Tijori: Never looked at her as a newcomer

Mumbai, June 19 As the review of the latest released web series 'Masoom' has started coming in, actor Boman Irani who played the central character in the show alongside budding actress Samara Tijori, says he had never ever thought that Samara was a newcomer.

Boman told : "Samara's ability to perform is quite high and she does not come across as a newcomer. She really is that talented. So I never looked at her as a newcomer. Yes, she has to earn more experience and that will only happen with time but she has a curious mind and an ability to learn. On the other hand, even though I have experience, I am looking for a chance to learn from youngsters, because I have a desire to learn. So between me and Samara, it was quite an interesting exchange."

The web series 'Masoom' is an Indian adaptation of the Irish thriller series 'Blood'. The story of the show revolves around a mysterious death of a lady, and how her daughter suspects that her father is involved in the murder of her mother followed by multiple family secrets getting unfolded.

The show also features - Manjari Fadnnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Upasana Singh, and Manu Rishi Chaddha. Talking about the cast of the show, Boman also mentioned the excellence of the actress Upasana Singh who is predominantly known for doing comedy roles in films and shows.

Boman said, "I remember how Upasana ji was telling me that most of the time she has been typecast as a comic actor. But one should understand that only a good actor can deliver a good comic role because it's hard to get the comic timing right! However, in this show, the audience will get to see a new avatar of Upasana ji."

Created by Gurmeet Singh, and directed by Mihir Desai, 'Masoom' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

