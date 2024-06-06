'Bookworm' Rashmika Mandanna says 'once you start reading there's no going back'

Mumbai, June 6 Actress Rashmika Mandanna is a bookworm going by her latest update on social media, where she shared that she is reading her seventh book.

Rashmika took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of the book "King of Wrath" by the bestselling author Ana Huang.

"Once you start reading there's no going back… moving to my seventh book now. So exciting," Rashmika said.

On the workfront, Rashmika will next be seen in Allu Arjun-starrer "Pushpa: The Rule", which is directed by Sukumar. Most recently, the second track titled "Sooseki" from the film was dropped.

It is picturised on Allu Arjun and Rashmika. The track is composed by National Award-winning music director Devi Sri Prasad and Shreya Ghoshal has lent her vocal prowess.

The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and also stars Fahadh Faasil in Sukumar's directorial, which is set to arrive in cinemas on August 15.

She then has "The Girlfriend" by filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, who in March 30, shared that Rashmika dubbed in five languages, including Malayalam, for the first time for the teaser of the film, which is touted to be a one-of-a-kind love story. The male lead is yet to be announced.

Rashmika will also be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar's historical drama film "Chhava", set on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor