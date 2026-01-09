Border 2: Diljit Dosanjh, Sachet-Parampara's soulful track 'Ishq Da Chehra' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : After 'Ghar Kab Aaoge', the makers of 'Border 2' on Friday unveiled a new track titled 'Ishq Da Chehra'.

Composed by the celebrated duo Sachet-Parampara, with heartfelt lyrics by Kausar Munir and sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Parampara Tandon, and Sachet Tandon, 'Ishq Da Chehra' weaves together the stories of Sunny Deol and Mona Singh, Varun Dhawan and Medha Rana, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, and Ahan Shetty and Anyaa Singh.

Check out the song's video here

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series along with JP Dutta's JP Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

The film will open in theatres from January 23 onwards.

Recently, at an event in Jaisalmer, Sunny Deol remembered his father Dharmendra's war film 'Haqeeqat', saying that it had a "strong impact" on him as a child, which motivated him to make 'Border'.

"I did 'Border' because when I watched my father's (Dharmendra) film 'Haqeeqat', I loved it deeply. I was a child then. So, when I became an actor, I decided to make a film similar to my father's movie. I spoke to J P Dutta, and we decided to make a film on the Longewala subject, which is extremely close to our hearts and lives in the hearts of all of you," said Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol reflected on the film Border's impact on youth, saying he never imagined it would inspire young people to join the armed forces.

"Wherever I go, I never knew that we would give so much confidence to so many young people that they would choose to join the armed forces. Whenever I meet them, they tell me that after watching my film, they decided to join the army," said Sunny Deol.

