"Border 2 might surprise you": Varun Dhawan's playful reaction as fan criticises 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's rom-com 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' opened in theatres last year, receiving a mixed response from the audience.

While a section of fans praised the film's performances, others appeared to have a divided verdict.

One of them recently left a comment online, which even caught the attention of the lead star, Varun Dhawan.

On Tuesday, Varun interacted with fans via a Q&A session on X, when a social media user remarked, "Bhai aren't u serious Abt ur comeback? Stop doing pathetic movies like SSKTK in the name of versatility."

However, what added an unexpected comeback was Varun Dhawan's playful reaction as he chose humour in good spirits.

Chalo film phir bhi chal gaye thodi. App theatre jata rehna mein #border 2 might surprise u since ur taste is amazing #varunsays https://t.co/0uO3PzfSLh— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 6, 2026

"Chalo film phir bhi chal gaye thodi. App theatre jata rehna mein #border 2 might surprise u since ur taste is amazing (The film still did a little well. You continue going to theatres. Border 2 might surprise you since your taste is amazing)" the actor wrote.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' features Varun and Janhvi in the lead alongside Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles. The film revolves around two former lovers in Delhi who try to rekindle their old romance, leading to a series of funny mix-ups and new relationships.

Meanwhile, Varun is currently gearing up for the release of 'Border 2', which also stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' also features Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series along with JP Dutta's JP Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

It will open in theatres from January 23 onwards.

