Breaking! Alia Bhatt announces her pregnancy

The newly married couple of B-Town Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon going to be mom and dad. Yes, you read that right, actress Alia just now shared this news on her social media. Sharing the picture of her and Ranbir Kapoor with a sonography machine actress wrote "Our baby ….. coming soon"

As soon as Alia shared this news on social media, their celebs' friends without taking any time gave best wishes to the couple. In 2018, Bhatt began dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, her co-star in Brahmāstra. She married him on 14 April 2022 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai.