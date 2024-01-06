BTS' Jungkook and Jimin: Latest Military Photos Sparks Internet

Currently, the South Korean band BTS is actively serving in the military, and fans are being kept informed about their military experiences through regular updates. Pictures of the members donning their military uniforms have been widely shared on the internet. Recently, the official military website of South Korea released photos featuring BTS' V and RM alongside their fellow military comrades. Now, the same website has unveiled pictures of Jungkook and Jimin, both looking sharp in their military uniforms.

Despite an earlier announcement that new or exclusive pictures of BTS members would not be released due to intellectual property rights agreements with HYBE, it's important to note that this rule does not apply to group snapshots.

BTS member Jin, who is 32 years old, was the first from the group to enlist, followed by J-Hope, Suga, and RM. Notably, BTS V joined a special unit within the Korean military, while JK and Jimin enlisted as companion soldiers. A notable aspect of being a companion soldier is their assignment to the toughest parts of the battlefield.

The anticipated return of BTS Jin from the military is set for June 2024, just a day before the celebration of their 10th anniversary. According to reports, Jin, as the only remaining member yet to release a solo album, is expected to launch his solo project in the second half of the year.