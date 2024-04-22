BTS Jungkook Gives Tough Competition to Taylor Swift as He Joins Her on Spotify's TOP Charts List

The popular music app Spotify has revealed the topmost successful debut track and interestingly to worlds most influential figures BTS Jungkook and Taylor Swift are on same position. Both Jungkook and Taylor Swift song has picked up the eight spots on Spotify list. BTS Jungkook's debut song seven from Golden album achieved huge success on charts. This song is made in collaboration with Latoo. Till now this song has earned 16mn for its streaming debut.

Online communities are abuzz as Jungkook of BTS joined Taylor Swift at the pinnacle of this popular music chart. Jungkook's achievement of being ranked 8th has sparked various reactions from fans who admire his talent and global popularity. Many see this as a confirmation of BTS's wide-ranging appeal and their music's ability to connect with diverse audiences worldwide.

Some fans expressed surprise at Jungkook's ranking in the midst of Taylor Swift's dominance, highlighting the shifting dynamics in the rankings. Notably Jungkook is achieving these achievements while he is in military service. Currently BTS is on break as they are completing their mandatory duty in south Korean army. The BTS as a team will reunite in June 2025.