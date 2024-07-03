BTS Members Jimin and Jungkook Set to Appear in Disney+ Travel Variety Show 'Are You Sure'

Good news for all BTS Army (Fandom Name)! Even after enlisting in the military, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are all set to entertain their fans by appearing in a variety show they filmed before beginning their mandatory service. Hybe's (Artist management company) official account posted the poster of Duo on their X account. The show is set to release on Disney +.

In the short video, Jimin and Jungkook are shown on a yacht at sunset, with Jungkook riding a bike. Jungkook, in a black T-shirt and jeans, was driving while Jimin, in a grey T-shirt and shorts, sat behind him. Both wore helmets. They were also seen kayaking.

In the upcoming show Are You Sure, Jimin and Jungkook embark on a spontaneous vacation before their military enlistment. The trip will take them to various locations including the United States, Japan's Sapporo, and South Korea's Jeju Island for activities such as camping, canoeing, and road trips.

The series will consist of eight episodes with the first two premiering on August 8th, followed by a new episode every Thursday. This follows hints given by Suga and Jungkook about a show they were filming last year on a program called Suchwita.