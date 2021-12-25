BTS' RM, Jin test positive for COVID-19

After rapper Suga, popular Korean band BTS' members RM and Jin have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The group's record label Big Hit Music shared the news in a message posted to the fan community platform Weverse on Saturday.

The agencies statement read:

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25.

After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms.

Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home.

RM and Jin both completed their second round of COVID-19 vaccinations in late August, and are currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines. Neither member had any contact with other members after their return to Korea.

Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will continue to cooperate fully with the requirements and guidelines of healthcare authorities. Thank you."

Earlier, on Friday, the agency confirmed that rapper Suga had also tested positive for the deadly virus. The 28-year-old is practising self-care at home in accordance with the guidelines of healthcare authorities, as per the agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor