BTS' V Shares Health Update, Talks About Gaining 10 kg During Military Service

Even though BTS, the South Korean band, is currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, they continue to provide updates about their lives in camp and their health to their devoted fans. On Valentine's Day, BTS V took to his Weverse handle and shared an interim report.

A fan-translated it as, "I'll do an interim report. Achieved 72.5 kg. I'll be back. Loyalty." His pre-enlistment weight was reportedly 62 kg, and it appears that he has gained 10 kilos in the past two months. Interestingly, V had once joked about a "bulk-up competition," aiming to reach 86kg while serving in the army.

On December 11, 2023, V joined RM in enlisting. They completed their five-week training last month and graduated as elite trainees from the Nonsan Training Center on January 16. V is said to have joined the ROK Army's 2nd division, specializing in special forces.

All seven BTS members are currently serving in the military. After completing basic training, Jimin and Jungkook joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division. J-Hope holds the rank of Corporal, while SUGA is serving as a social worker. Jin and J-Hope are expected to be discharged this year, while the rest will complete their service in 2025. The group plans to reunite in 2025.