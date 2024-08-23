CALL ME BAE ACTOR VIHAAN SAMAT ON TYPECASTING IN OTT

Actor Vihaan Samat is quite a popular name in the OTT space. While his impressive performance in Mismatched got him great acclaim, his upcoming role in Call Me Bae is sure to put him in a different league. Recently, at the trailer launch, Vihaan left the media impressed with his mature outlook towards his craft.

When asked about his take on typecasting on OTT and standing out in multi-starrer shows, he said, "On typecasting, I think it's my effort to always play things that challenge me a little bit and maybe even scare me a little bit. As I said, this is something I've not done before.I've not played a character who's so confident, self-assured, brash, and sometimes even a bit narcissistic. So that excited me."

Commenting on standing out in the show, he said, "In terms of standing out in a huge cast, that was never really my main focus. I think my thing was, I'm an actor. I want to go on and do my job as best as I can. The reality and the truth will come through. It will connect to people if I'm doing my job well. And if I haven't stood out, then maybe I need to do my job better and just connect more deeply with the character."

Vihaan Samat will be seen playing Ananya Panday's husband in Call Me Bae. The show streams on Amazon Prime from 6th September.