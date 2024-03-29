Camila Cabello believes ‘artistry’ is more important than ‘songs’

Los Angeles, March 29 Popstar Camila Cabello has talked about how she has adopted a new approach to her music ahead of releasing her new album christened 'C, XOXO'.

Cabello told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I've always been just like a song-based artist. I heard Charli (XCX) say the other day, it's like artistry is more important than songs.

"I was always the opposite mentality. I was always like, everything is about the song. That was everything for me. It was just isolated from the name or who did it or whatever, it was just about how this four-minute, whatever, three-minute piece of music sounds."

She feels she's evolved as an artist in recent years, and her evolution is reflected on her new album.

"I feel like in this process, what you're hearing is kind of an undiluted version of my creative process now.”

The 'Havana' hitmaker added: “I think before, and I love working with co-writers and I think it's really fun, but this time around I was like, I think the kind of projects that I want to make only works when there's no other co-writers, and when it's kind of just me honing in on the craft and really putting it on me, putting the writing part, the songwriting part on me, and really putting in that work every day of expanding my references and writing lyrics and ideas down every day."

She has already seen the highs of highs and doesn't want to feel diluted at this stage of her career, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The singer said: "I think I am just now at the age where I'm like, whether this is sink or swim, I want this to just be me."

