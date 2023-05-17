Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan revives retro vibes with monochrome, winged eyeliner and bouffant bun

Cannes [France], May 17 : Sara Ali Khan is leaving no stone turned to wow her fans with her sartorial choices at the Cannes 2023. Her first look from the festival might have a mixed bag of responses from the netizens, she is making no mistakes for her next set of looks!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sara dropped a few pictures from her latest avatar. Sara draped a white saree with black borders like a gown, teaming it up with a halter-neck black-and-white blouse. Sara revived the retro look with winged eyeliner and a bouffant bun. She amped up the glamour quotient with a matching neckpiece. Like her lehenga, this saree gown is also from the shelves of the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsWU3uCIM8h/

Fans loved her look. "Love this look of urs Sara. Good vibes and love for you.. Ur the best," wrote one. "Wow....so beautiful," wrote another.

While hitting the Cannes red carpet, Sara spoke to shutterbugs where she proudly represented Indian culture.

She said, "It's (outfit) a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

The designers through an Instagram post wrote that the Kedarnath actor arrived at the red carpet in an exquisite hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt. "The intricate shadow work embroidery, adorning each unique panel, showcases a mesmerizing calendar of designs from our archives of couture down the years," they added.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

