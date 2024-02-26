Captain Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49

Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in Captain Marvel and Star Trek: Discovery, has passed away at the age of 49 after battling with motor neurone disease ALS for over 5 years, the Canadian actor’s family said in a statement on Sunday.“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” reads the statement shared on Instagram. “Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers,” the statement further read.

Mentioning the series of challenges Mitchell faced with ALS for five-and-a-half years, his family wrote, “In truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment.” “His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humour, inclusion and community,” Mitchell’s family wrote in the statement. On August 11, 2022, Kenneth opened up on Instagram about his battle with ALS. “Well…It has been a long full road travelled… 4 years ago today I was diagnosed. #ALS is absolutely horrifying,” he wrote. Despite facing challenges with his condition, Mitchell had an optimistic approach to life. “But during this journey there has also been a plethora of heightened beauty. Mostly with the connections with friends, family and even strangers,” he wrote, adding that the level of love, care and support he has received from close ones is an “incredible gift”. The actor is survived by his wife Susan May Pratt and their children Lilah and Kallum.

