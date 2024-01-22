CBFC Asks Makers to Remove 'Sexually Suggested Visual' from Hrithik-Deepika Starrer 'Fighter'

The highly anticipated Bollywood film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has received approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its scheduled release on January 25. However, the certification comes with certain modifications, including the removal of "sexually suggested visuals" lasting eight seconds, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

The CBFC has directed director Siddharth Anand to replace the identified visuals with more suitable shots. Additionally, an audio segment in a TV news scene has been replaced with a 23-second alternative. The certification board also requested the muting of an abusive word and the inclusion of an anti-smoking static message in Hindi. Following these adjustments, "Fighter" was granted a U/A (unrestricted but with adult discretion) certificate on January 19. The film's runtime is reported to be 2 hours and 46 minutes.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, "Fighter" promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience by seamlessly blending heart-thumping action with patriotic fervor. The trailer, released on January 15, introduces Hrithik and Deepika as Squadron Leaders Patty and Minni, portraying Airforce officers engaged in high-octane missions and stunts with their respective aircraft.

This film marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Alongside the lead duo, "Fighter" features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. Siddharth Anand, known for his directorial success with Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan," is set to showcase his cinematic brilliance once again.