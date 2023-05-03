Celina Jaitly reacts to troll who questioned her about ditching Indian roots

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Celina Jaitly might be away from the acting front, but, her Twitter is making the buzz these days.

Celina doesn't let the trolls go unnoticed. She retorts back with a befitting reply.

Recently the actor was trolled for allegedly 'ditching' her Indian roots. She posted a picture of her at the scenic backdrop of Austria.

In a long tweet, Celina wrote, "One of the best things that I have learnt living in Austria is living with the goal of a life in agreement with nature. While I live in a scenic historic village in the very high altitude alpine area of central Austria I do often take trips to the bigger cities like Graz, Vienna & Salzburg for some "ME Time". These historic cities have tiny beautiful lanes that tell tales of centuries & going through them is like a journey snaking through time periods, from past into present the only drawback however is finding a place to park. While I only feel most comfortable driving all terrain SUVs One of my favourite things to do is rent this amazing two-seat electric microcar & enjoy a day of European city pleasures while feeling good about my carbon footprint ( and finding the best parking spots) Austria is considered to be the environmental flagship of Europe and I have learnt so many wonderful things here. Not only have I grown so much in Austria, I regained my soul in its nature, Hence contributing to its fairyland nature and environment I feel like I am protecting my own soul. #celinajaitly #CelinaJaitley #austria #LabourDay"

https://twitter.com/CelinaJaitly/status/1653436562137292802

Referring to that post, a netizen tweeted, "Lol.. Thats what called half baked knowledge. You want to live with the nature you dont go Austria but you go to india. Living with fancy battery car, fancy shoes jackets etc.. This is western hypocrisy."

https://twitter.com/CelinaJaitly/status/1653633824826220544

Giving a solid punch to the netizen, Celina replied to the tweet, "Chitaji my clothes & Shoes are Made in India.... Husband and kids are made in Austria. This is not hypocrisy it's globalisation. PS: Dil and passport dono Hindust."

Few days back, Celina reacted to a troll who claimed that she had "slept with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor