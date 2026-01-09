Censor Board clears Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Jan 9 The Central Board of Film Certification on Friday cleared the release of director Sudha Kongara's eagerly awaited upcoming period film, 'Parasakthi', featuring actors Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Confirming the development, the production house Red Giant Movies wrote on its X timeline, "A fire that speaks to all ages. #Parasakthi censored with a U/A - striking theatres worldwide from Tomorrow. #ParasakthiFromPongal #ParasakthiFromJan10."

The clearance from the Censor Board has made theatre owners and distributors heave a sigh of relief. It may be noted that the censor certificate comes just a day before the release of the film. The film is scheduled to hit screens on January 10. It may be recalled that the release of the film was originally scheduled for January 14 but its makers chose to advance it to January 10.

A trailer that the makers released begins with Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan fighting each other on top of a moving train. The story, we are shown, happens in 1964. Sivakarthikeyan seems to be employed with the railways as an engine driver. His Hindi co-driver keeps insisting that he speak in Hindi to which Sivakarthikeyan is seen saying in broken Hindi, "When a Madharasi goes to Delhi, he'll speak in Hindi. Similarly, when a Hindi guy comes to Madurai, he must speak in Tamil."

The trailer then shows that Sivakarthikeyan shares a close bond with Atharvaa, who appears to be his younger brother. Sreeleela's character appears to be a news reader in Tamil. Her presence however, is annoying to her senior, who is miffed that she has come in through recommendation.

It is under these circumstances comes the news that a new law to make Hindi as the official language of all states in the country was to be passed. An old lady, who appears to be the hero's grandmother, says, "I, who have studied upto eighth standard, have been made an illiterate."

Atharvaa, the younger brother is miffed that his elder brother Sivakarthikeyan is earning by working under the Central government which was imposing Hindi.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is seen making an attempt to learn Hindi. He urges Sreeleela to teach him Hindi and she keeps mocking him for being shabby.

The trailer then shows the story taking a serious turn. Atharvaa joins those protesting the imposition of Hindi and Ravi Mohan, a ruthless officer sent from Delhi to put down protestors and to crush the resistance arrives on the scene. Sivakarthikeyan is initially seen chiding his brother. However, as those in power come up with ruthless and inhuman moves, Sivakarthikeyan finds himself eventually leading a movement of resistance, primarily comprising of college students...

The film has triggered huge expectations in both fans and film buffs.

It may be recalled that while the first schedule of 'Parasakthi' happened in Madurai, the unit headed to Sri Lanka for the film's second schedule. The schedule in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu was the third.

'Parasakthi', which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

