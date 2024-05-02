Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 3: Kumar Varun Opens Up About His Close Bond with Zakir Khan

Comedian Zakir Khan who was last seen as Ronny Pathak in Amazon miniTV 's Chahcha Vidhayak Hain Humare is back with season three. Following the success of its past two seasons, the new season continues to charm the audience with its signature blend of humour and satire. This new season brings new adventures for Ronny, along with fresh faces and new challenges. Kumar Varun who plays the role of Kranti opened up about his bond with Zakir Khan.

Reflecting on the difference between working with Zakir Khan as a comedian versus a co-actor, Kumar Varun expressed, “There is not much difference actually, because if you know Zakir personally you know that he does everything with pure honesty. I have never seen him doing something just for the sake of it, whether he's on stage, playing cricket, or performing a scene, he puts his heart and soul into everything he does. His infectious energy inspires me to give my best. As I always say, with Zakir, it never feels like you are actually working, and we are lucky that our magic is being seen by people and loved by them. Many people are doing incredible work, but it's not getting the recognition it deserves. I'm grateful that our audience appreciates our efforts and shares in our joy.

Adding to this, he further shared an exceptional revelation about their real-life bond and strong friendship. “This is very unreal and unheard of,” Kumar reveals. "The person who brings Ronny’s character to life on screen is actually my real-life Ronny bhaiya as well. I trust him more than Kranti trusts Ronny. When Zakir makes a promise, I have absolute faith that it will be fulfilled. Having known him for about 8 years, I've never witnessed him fail to deliver on his word."

Along with Kumar Varun and Zakir Khan, Abhimanyu Singh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Alka Amin, Vyom Sharma, Venus Singh will be seen in prominent roles. The new season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon’s shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, or download the app from Play Store