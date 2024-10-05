Charlie Puth recalls tearful moment reading vows at his wedding

Washington [US], October 5 : Singer Charlie Puth recently shared the emotional experience of reading his wedding vows to Brooke Sansone, revealing that he was overcome with tears and joy during the ceremony.

The couple tied the knot on September 7 at Puth's family home in Montecito, California, surrounded by close friends and family.

In an interview with People magazine, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter recounted how he had prepared meticulously for the moment.

"I had practised it so many times, and I was reading it with such confidence. I thought I sounded like Barack Obama reading a speech," Puth joked.

However, the reality of the moment hit him hard. "I got up there and I was trembling and crying, but I was just so happy. I think my happiness overtook me."

Puth, whose new Roku series, 'The Charlie Puth Show', is currently streaming, explained that he and Sansone, a childhood friend, originally planned to host a welcome party at a restaurant before the wedding.

When those plans fell through, they decided to hold the event at their home instead.

"It was just infinitely more special," he remarked, reflecting on how the memories associated with their wedding transformed his perspective on their hometown.

Shortly after the wedding, Puth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram that showcased him reading his vows to Sansone, who works as a public relations coordinator.

In his post, he expressed, "Today I stand before you Brooke, and I can't help but realise today is truly the happiest I've been in my 32 years of life."

Puth continued with his vows, stating, "I love you Brooke...I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I'll love you every day in this life, and even more when we move on to our next."

He concluded with a personal touch, "Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you."

Puth's new in-laws have given his latest project their seal of approval, as he noted that they "just die of laughter" while watching 'The Charlie Puth Show', as per People magazine.

He expressed his desire to entertain people in various ways, stating, "I want everybody to order Chinese food, anything, at 8:00, and just put it on and just have a laugh and just take your mind off all the seriousness in the world for a bit."

