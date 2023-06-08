Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are officially divorced

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen after a cooling period of six months, the couple is finally divorced. Rajeev has confirmed his divorce from Charu with a heart-melting note. Rajeev took to his Instagram stories and posted a love-filled picture with Charu where the duo was seen having a happy moment. In the picture, Rajeev hugged Charu from behind while she held his arm.Rajeev confirmed his divorce and wrote, “There are no good byes! Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter.”

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's married life has been the topic of discussion for a while now. Soon after their Goa wedding in June 2019, the couple witnessed problems in their paradise and even announced that they are getting a divorce. However, soon after they called off the divorce and decided to give their relationship another chance for their daughter Ziana. But looks like all is not well in their married life yet again. The rift was confirmed when Charu and Rajeev unfollowed each other on social media. The duo has even deleted all the photos with each other that they shared.

Earlier, speaking with ETimes, Charu said that the couple is done for good now. She said that the couple has been fighting since they got married. She claimed that Rajeev would vanish for weeks or months following a fight and block all communication modes. She hoped that they would resolve their issue for their daughter Ziana but it didn’t happen. The actress added that she regrets giving their marriage a second shot. “Rajeev is temperamental and has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove,” she said. The couple married in the year 2019.