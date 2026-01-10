Check out teaser of Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor's 'Tu Yaa Main'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : It's a special day for Shanaya Kapoor as the teaser of her second Bollywood film 'Tu Yaa Main' is now out.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, 'Tu Yaa Main' features Shanaya alongside Adarsh Gourav.

The teaser takes audiences into the world of two content creators from completely different backgrounds who come together for a collaboration driven by curiosity, clout and chemistry. What starts off as a fun, high-energy adventure quickly takes a dark turn, turning into a pulse-pounding fight for survival as they come face to face with a menacing crocodile.

See the video here

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTSCUJAisiE/?hl=en

'Tu Yaa Main' is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited.

The film will be released on February 13, facing a box-office clash with the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'O Romeo'.

