Check out teaser of RajKummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's song 'Tum Jo Mile Ho'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : On Wednesday, the makers of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' unveiled the teaser of the song 'Tum Jo Mile Ho' from the film starring RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

In the teaser, the lead stars can be seen romancing each other.

Sharing the video's link, makers on Instagram wrote, "Intezaar khatam hone wala hai, Vicky Vidya ka pyar bhara sangeet jo shuru hone wala hai #TumJoMileHo song out tomorrow #VickyVideoKaWohWalaVideo in cinemas on 11th October."

A few days ago, the makers also released the film's trailer, which offers a sneak peek into the hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii), as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in the scenic town of Rishikesh. With help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.

The trailer teases a fun-filled adventure as they try to get their life back on track.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s.

RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both films are releasing on October 11.

