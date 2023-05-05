Check out this rare family picture of Emraan Hashmi from their Golf nights

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Actor Emraan Hashmi on Friday dropped a family picture from their golf nights.

The 'Selfiee' actor took to Instagram and shared a picture where he can be seen posing with his family on the Golf ground. Emraan wore a white T-shirt with beige cargo pants.

Along with the post, he wrote, "DxB !! Golf nights."

As soon as he dropped the post, Emraan's fans bombarded the comment section with cute comments.

A user wrote, "Beautiful pic."

Another fan commented, "Love u Emraan bhai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan was last seen in a family entertainer film 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

The film has been helmed by Raj Mehta.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor