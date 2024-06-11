Check out trailer of rom-com 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : As 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is all set to be out in theatres, makers are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among fans.

On Tuesday, the trailer of the film was unveiled. It showed actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan in romantic avatars.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Rohit took to Instagram and wrote, "Ab hoga #PyaarKaSecondRound, with #IshqVishkRebound Full Trailer Out Now - Link in bio In theatres on 21st June 2024!"

The trailer revolved around best friends who have fallen in love with each other and are now navigating rough waters of their relationship.

At an earlier event, Rohit Saraf said that Ishq Vishk Rebound is "not a remake or sequel of Ishq Vishk. The thing common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. But it's a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z."

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, ''Ishq Vishk Rebound' will be released on June 21.

