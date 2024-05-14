Check who all will portray roles of Sarojini Naidu, Liaquat Ali Khan in Nikkhil Advani's series 'Freedom at Midnight'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : Piquing the interest of the audience, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani shared some interesting details regarding the cast of his upcoming show 'Freedom at Midnight'.

In a post on Instagram, he shared that famous RJ Malishka Mendonsa will portray the role of freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu, Rajesh Kumar as Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan, and KC Shankar as VP Menon, who was the Secretary in the Ministry of States which was established by the Government of India in 1947 to deal with the accession of princely states.

"#FreedomAtMidnight shall illuminate with depth and authenticity the stories of prominent personalities, offering viewers a nuanced understanding of their struggles, triumphs, and sacrifices. Once again the genius of @kavishsinha came shining through as he, his team and the dogged Direction Team of #FreedomAtMidnight sifted through photographs and articles to match the historical figures. In collaboration with @ayesha_dasgupta and the outstanding prosthetic team of @jagdish_yere we were getting stunned with the results," Nikkhil wrote.

Speaking about her role as Sarojini Naidu, Malishka in a statement shared, "I am truly humbled to portray Sarojini Naidu, the Nightingale of India, in Freedom at Midnight. Playing her is a challenge and honour, as my only reference point is what I've read about her and the discussions I've had about her with our director. I think she was a true representation of the modern women of India who were not boxed by any limitations. She was not only a celebrated poetess and a freedom fighter but also a trailblazer for women in politics. It's fascinating to take a deeper look into the complexities of her character and understand her journey during such a transformative period in our nation's history. Being a part of this series is like stepping back in time and experiencing history in its rawest form."

Rajesh Kumar also shared his views about the political thriller.

"Immersion in Liaquat Ali Khan's character has been a pivotal moment in my career. Through exhaustive research and detailed study of his life, mannerisms, and political expertise, I aim to authentically portray the nuanced persona of Khan on screen. I eagerly anticipate the feedback from my fans and peers, as this marks an important milestone in my acting journey within this political thriller narrative," he said.

Adapted from the renowned book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, Freedom at Midnight is produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext and Sony LIV, Nikkhil Advani serves as the Showrunner and Director.

The story is penned by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai and Ethan Taylor.

