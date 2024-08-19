Chhaava Teaser Out: Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj – Unbowed, Unbroken, Unconquerable

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava movie was in talks for long time and now finally the first look teaser of this movie is out. An hour ago Vicky Kaushal posted poster look of Chhaava movie and captioned it "Unbowed. Unbroken. Unconquerable. The courage to defy an empire." Shambhuraje, was the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire, ruling from 1681 to 1689. He was the eldest son of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Kingdom. His unsung story will be portrayed by Vicky Kaushal.

Teaser features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj fighting with enemies. At the end of the teaser, we see Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. The teaser keep audience on hook and creates the excitement. Fans are reacting saying of teaser is like this, then trailer will be on next level.

Other than Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna we wil see south star Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhosale, Divya Datta as Soyarabai. The movie will be releasing in theater on December 6.