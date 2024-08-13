'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya', 'Isha Jabariya' & 'Saajha Sindoor' mark 50 milestone of 50 episodes

Mumbai, Aug 13 Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee from 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya', Kamya Panjabi from 'Ishq Jabariya', and Sangita Ghosh from 'Saajha Sindoor' have celebrated the milestone of 50 episodes that their respective shows have achieved.

The teams are thrilled and have shared their excitement about achieving this significant achievement.

Devoleena, who plays the role of Chhathi Maiyya shared: "Every milestone, no matter how big or small, deserves a celebration. It’s incredible to think about how far we’ve come with 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' and our beloved characters. As we hit the 50-episode mark, I’m hoping we keep adding more zeroes in the future. A heartfelt thanks to our amazing fans for their constant encouragement and to our dedicated team who made this milestone possible. Here’s to many more achievements ahead!”

Kamya Panjabi, who essays the role of Mohini in said: “Celebrating 50 episodes with Sun Neo feels truly special, especially since it’s a new Hindi GEC channel. It’s rewarding to see how our characters have resonated with viewers. This milestone is just the start of our journey toward even greater success. It’s a stepping stone to reaching new heights, thanks to the incredible hard work and dedication of our team. Cheers to the entire team of Ishq Jabariya, and here’s to aiming higher and achieving even more together."

Known for her role of Saroj, Sangita added: “It feels like just yesterday we were starting the shoot, and now here we are, celebrating 50 episodes of Sun Neo’s Saajha Sindoor. Seeing our characters come to life and watching our hard work pay off is truly amazing. A huge thank you to our fans for their endless support and to the fantastic team who made this journey enriching. I’m excited to see what’s next as we keep growing and succeeding together."

'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' follows Vaishnavi (Brinda Dahal), an orphan who sees Chhathi Maiyya (Devoleena) as a mother figure.

'Ishq Jabariya' tells the story of Gulki (Siddhi Sharma), a young woman facing hurdles in her dream to become an air hostess.

'Saajha Sindoor' revolves around Phooli (Stuti Vinkle), a woman considered an unmarried widow after her groom dies on their wedding day.

The show airs on Sun Neo.

