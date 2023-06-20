Chiranjeevi and Surekha arrive at hospital to visit granddaughter for the first time

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela became parents to a baby girl today. The veteran actor and wife Surekha were seen walking inside the hospital after meeting their granddaughter for the first time. They were surrounded by many, including their team, as Chiranjeevi and Surekha excited the hospital and made their way to their car. Chiranjeevi was all smiles in a video that was shared on a fan page. He also waved to the photographers and greeted them with folded hands before leaving in his car.

While Chiranjeevi wore a white shirt with beige trousers, Surekha was in a pink saree.In December 2022, Ram Charan and Upasana announced that they are expecting their first child. Soon after the announcement, the two went to the US to attend Golden Globes 2023 and Oscars 2023. They have been travelling extensively throughout her pregnancy. In several interviews, Upasana thanked her baby for being co-operative during their travels.Ram Charan and Upasana will now move in with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha along with their little munchkin. Their fans have been sending sweet messages on the arrival of a baby girl.



