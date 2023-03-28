Chiranjeevi honours Rajamouli, Keeravani for Oscar win at Ram Charan's bday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 : Telugu superstar Ram Charan's birthday bash turned out to be another occasion where the success of 'RRR' at the Oscar stage was celebrated. Ram Charan's father actor Chiranjeevi took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a couple of pictures in which S S Rajamouli and M M Keerav were felicitated for the historic win of 'RRR' on the Oscar stage.

Chiranjeevi wrote in the caption, "Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @alwaysramcharan 's birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history!!" In the first frame, S S Rajamouli and his wife were felicitated with a shawl and a bouquet of flowers. Chiranjeevi, his wife and Ram Charan were also present in the frame. In the second frame, M M Keerav and his wife were honoured.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqU2EThDCgS/

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played essential characters in the movie.

'RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' beating heavyweight contenders like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for the 'best foreign language film'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor