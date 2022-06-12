Chiranjeevi roped in for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra'

Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy, is one of the year's most anticipated films. Ahead of the film’s theatrical trailer release on June 15, reports are stating that actor Chiranjeevi might come on board the film’s team.

"Brahmastra is a Pan India product coming out of the Hindi Film Industry and the team is leaving no stone unturned to tap the true potential of the Indian market. While SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in the 4 South Indian Languages, the talks are on with Chiranjeevi for some special association," a source told Pinkvilla. The source also said that the role of the actor and the scope of his involvement in the film will be announced once the details are finalised. Ayan recently flew down to Hyderabad to have a special meeting with Chiranjeevi and it went off well. While no one is aware of the intricate details, there is something brewing between Ayan, Chiranjeevi and the entire Brahmastra team," the source added.The film is produced by Star Studios and Karan Johar and is set to release on September 9.

