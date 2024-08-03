Chiyaan Vikram-starrer 'Thangalaan' title track unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : Ahead of its release, makers of the film 'Thangalaan', starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan, have unveiled the title track, 'Thangalaan War Song,' showcasing Chiyaan Vikram as a fierce tribal leader.

The track's dynamic beats and stirring melody reflect the scale of the film, offering listeners a glimpse into the cinematic world of Thangalaan.

The video provides a visual accompaniment that enhances the song's impact, immersing viewers in the film's setting.

Set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in the early 1900s, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its narrative from real-life events. It is a historical adventure that narrates the erased role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in the South of India.

The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, Harikrishnan Anbudurai with Music Direction by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and K.E. Gnanavelraja of Studio Green Films.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith and starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, across multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor