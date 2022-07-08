Chiyaan Vikram suffers heart attack, actor hospitalised in Chennai

Ponniyin Selvan actor Chiyaan Vikram suffered a heart attack and has been rushed to Kauvery hospital in Chennai. The actor reportedly underwent angioplasty yesterday, July 7. The actor was supposed to attend the teaser launch of his upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan, which is scheduled to happen later today at 6 pm in Chennai. The first part of the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30.

According to reports, Vikram complained of feeling uneasy and was rushed to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for immediate treatment. The actor underwent angioplasty, according to the sources of the hospital.The actor is now said to be in a stable condition, and he will be reportedly discharged today. On Thursday, the actor informed his film (Ponnniyin Selvan) team that he won't be attending the teaser of the launch of the film today.He also informed that he will rest for a few days and will be a part of the audio launch of his upcoming film Cobra, which will happen on Monday, July 11.