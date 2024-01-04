Choreographer Dharmesh Opens Up About His Stance on Marriage, Says...

Renowned choreographer Dharmesh Yelande, 40, has recently shared his stance on marriage, affirming that he has no plans to tie the knot at the moment. In an interview with Zoom/Telly Talk India, Dharmesh expressed his contentment with the single life, stating, "Being single is the best thing."

When questioned about potential marriage plans for the current year, Dharmesh firmly replied, "No, I want to be single. Being single is the best, and I am happy with that, but I don't know what will happen next," Times Now quoted. Elaborating on his busy schedule and ongoing projects, he admitted that the likelihood of marriage is low but remains open to the unforeseen future.

Delving into his perspective on staying single, Dharmesh remarked, "It's the right time, but I am not thinking about it yet. I want to stay single." On the topic of his dream partner, the choreographer emphasized the importance of a good heart, stating, "She should be good at heart; everything else is fine."