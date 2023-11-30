Christmas is the best time to reconnect with family, friends and the people who matter says, Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy, Reggie Hudlin and Brian Grazer are all set to reunite after 30 years for a fun, new Amazon original action adventure spin to the Christmas movie genre, Candy Cane Lane. Candy Cane Lane, set in El Segundo, California, near Los Angeles Airport, is a genuine spot that attracts crowds every year, enticing them to admire the stunning Christmas exhibits. Eddie Murphy plays the role of Chris, a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest, but inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life.

For Murphy and his character Chris, there is nothing more important than being with family during the holidays. “When you get older it’s harder and harder to feel that Christmas spirit, but it makes it much easier when you have the little ones around,” said Murphy. "Christmas is the best time to reconnect with family, friends and the people who matter most to celebrate the good times.” He hopes this movie keeps the Christmas spirit alive.

Murphy’s character, Chris Carver, is a family man who loves Christmas so much that he’s given all his kids Christmas themed names. “He goes all out every year and then he loses his job. The bottom gets pulled out from him underneath him right at Christmas time,” says Murphy. “He really is going all out in his movie because he is on the verge of losing everything.”

Having the comedy G.O.A.T on deck, admits director Reginald Hudlin, was the key to making Candy Cane Lane the best it could be. “This is my second time making a movie with Eddie Murphy, and there’s a lot of great things that come along with that. Number one is of course, you work with Eddie Murphy, one of the most talented people in our business. The second is everybody wants to work with Eddie Murphy, so you can get the best crew people, you can get the best actors to surround him with. So that allowed me the opportunity to make the movie I dreamed of.”

Directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Kelly Younger, Candy Cane Lane premieres globally on December 1, exclusively on Prime Video in India and 240+ countries and territories worldwide. Produced by Brian Grazer, the Christmas comedy stars comedian Eddie Murphy, alongside Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster in pivotal roles.