Chunky Panday reveals film industry is highly resilient, knows how to reinvent itself

Mumbai, July 4 Actor Chunky Panday, who is receiving a lot of praise for his streaming series ‘Industry’, has said that the film industry is very resilient and knows how to reinvent itself.

The actor quoted examples from a bygone era when the film industry was written off in the time of VHS and television but then it made a terrific comeback with film earning Rs 100 crore and eventually now eyeing Rs 1000 crore, case in point is the recently released ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

Chunky, who essays the role of Rakesh Raman in ‘Industry’, said: "In 1987, when VHS became a sensation, a lot of people predicted the film industry was going to shut down because everyone would switch to watching video cassettes. But, in turn, the industry only grew bigger. Then came television, and they said no one would go to theatres anymore, that people would just watch TV channels at home. But, to everyone’s surprise, our film industry expanded even further. Then came OTT platforms, and they said it was over.”

He further mentioned: “However, ‘Baahubali’, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawaan’, ‘War’, and many other blockbusters proved them wrong, and how. The industry has expanded, improved, and evolved significantly. One of the greatest strengths of our industry is that we continue to reinvent ourselves to resonate with the audience, whose preferences keep shifting with time.”

‘Industry’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor