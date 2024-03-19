Citadel Honey Bunny: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan Set to Make Web Series Debut

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will be sharing screen space for the first time in a web series named 'Citadel' which will be marked as both actors' debut series. This series will be directed by makers of superhit web shows like 'Farzi, 'And the Family Man'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, and Prime Video shared a poster of their upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny on Instagram. Both the actors are seen with fearless looks holding guns in hand. After looking at poster fans flooded the comment section expressing excitement to see this new pair on screen.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is an adaption of the American series Citadel. Makers called both the lead actors to show a scene from their upcoming series. This also means that Citadel India is in the post-production stage. We can't wait to see this new pair on screen.