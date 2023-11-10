CMA Awards: Jimmy Buffett was honoured with poignant musical tribute

Washington DC [US], November 10 : Jimmy Buffett, the singer and businessman whose breezy song 'Margaritaville' established a way of life for thousands of adoring Parrotheads, has died in September. He was recently honoured with a musical performance of some of his best hits at the Country Music Awards (CMAs), CNN reported.

Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson, and the Zac Brown Band performed a Buffett medley that included an emotional interpretation of 'A Pirate Looks at Forty' and a joyful rendition of 'Margaritaville.'

Throughout the ceremony, photos of Buffett were shown on the stage's video screens.

"Thank you, Jimmy," Chesney remarked throughout his performance.

According to an obituary on his official website, he was diagnosed with Merkel cell skin cancer four years before his death. Throughout much of his therapy, he continued to tour and perform.

The singer-songwriter, whose new album Equal Strain on All Parts was due out later this year, died with his family and friends by his side, according to a statement posted on his social media and website on Saturday.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," the statement which was accompanied by a touching photograph of Buffett sitting on a boat read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many." He was 76.

https://twitter.com/jimmybuffett/status/1697853740752179630

Buffett was forced to delay a show in May after being hospitalised in Boston "to address some issues that needed immediate attention," he said in a statement released on Twitter.

As per CNN, Buffett's tropical rock music and laid-back lifestyle produced a commercial empire of restaurants, casinos, books, and other ventures, which he backed up with a legion of admirers known as "Parrotheads."

During his career, the singer-songwriter earned two CMA awards and was nominated for two Grammys. In 2006, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

