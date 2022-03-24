'Cobra Kai' co-stars Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List confirm their romance

'Cobra Kai' co-stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand have been dating "for a while".

Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand recently confirmed about their romance to TMZ.

Jacob revealed that the two have "been dating for a while."

"We had fun on set and then hung out off set," he said.

When confronted with the question, the 22-year-old joked, "You caught me bro."

He revealed that he had known Peyton since he was 15 years old and was close to her brother, Spencer List adding, "that was kind of awkward having to be like, 'Hey man, I like your sister.'"

Peyton also confirmed that she is seeing Jacob with a firm "yeah" and head nod when TMZ asked her about the relationship.

The duo also shared that being in the hit Netflix karate show together did not scare them off of starting the relationship.

Peyton, 23 said, "I'm like, think about the consequences later."

Jacob noted that he is not worried about what will the relationship turn into in future, confirming that no matter what, he would stay.

"I've never dated anyone I work with before. I don't know, it's kind of like trial by fire almost," he told TMZ.

Before Peyton, Jacob frequently shared pictures with his ex Serena Pullen on his Instagram handle. Meanwhile, Peyton previously dated 'Shameless' actor Cameron Monaghan from 2017 to 2019.

For the unversed, season 5 of 'Cobra Kai' will drop on Netflix later this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

