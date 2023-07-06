Coco Lee, singer and actor, dies by suicide at age 48

Popular singer, songwriter and actor, Coco Lee has died by suicide, her siblings said Wednesday in a social media post. She was of 48. Lee’s sisters Carol and Nancy said she had been suffering from depression for “a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months."

“Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her," the statement read. Lee was born in Hong Kong, but raised in San Francisco. After high school, she went back to the city of her birth for a vacation, where she entered a singing contest. Lee hoped to do nothing more than win pay for banging up her mother’s car in an accident. She won first prize in the contest, and that set the wheels turning on her pop career, the CNN reported.The singer voiced the lead character in the Mandarin version of Disney's hit film Milan. She also performed a song from the soundtrack of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon at the 2001 Oscars. She married Bruce Rockowitz, a Canadian businessman who is the former chief executive of Hong Kong supply chain company Li & Fung, in 2011. She had two stepdaughters from her marriage with Rockowitz