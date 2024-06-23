Confirmed: Sonakshi will be a bride in white; all set for registration of marriage

Mumbai, June 23 The paparazzi milling outside the Sinha residence in Bandra got a sneak peek at Sonakshi's wedding dress.

Setting at rest speculation over what colour Sonakshi would settle for, the glimpses available in pictures seem to suggest that her bridal dress will be an all-white affair with a shade of ivory.

The pictures show the couple's attendants loading Sonakshi's wedding dress into a car with Zaheer's sherwani, which was also in white. Earlier, IANS had reported that the theme of the celebrations will be white and ivory.

There is also a video of Zaheer leaving from his house for the wedding in his car. He sports a grey and black checkered shirt and a parrot green-hued cap. The 35-year-old actor is seen smiling for the paparazzi and showing a thumbs up sign.

Another video shows an uber cool Sonakshi leaving her house wearing a Schiffli white shirt and flared light blue denims. She kept her hair open and carried a short black handbag, water bottle, and mobile -- looking more like a young woman headed for work than for her wedding.

There are also visuals of Sonakshi's mother, Poonam Sinha, wearing a white suit, stepping out of her car for the civil wedding.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, the man she lovingly describes as her 'personal psycho', have been dating for the past seven years. Salman Khan, a friend of Zaheer's family who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabbang' (2010), played Cupid.

Zaheer, too, made his debut with 'Notebook', a Salman Khan film where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and granddaughter of Nutan.

It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017. Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, who has well-established jewellery and real estate businesses, is a childhood friend of Salman Khan.

Sonakshi, now better-known for playing Faridan Bai, the main antagonist in 'Heeramandi', and Zaheer have starred together in the critically panned 2022 film 'Double XL', where he plays a London-based TV line producer, Zorawar Rahmani.

The 'Heeramandi' star's next film is the horror comedy 'Kakuda', which also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.

