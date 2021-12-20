Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is associated with 8 to 10 celebrities from Bollywood in Rs 200 crore money laundering case?

Everyday new names and news are coming to light in in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Ealier Bollywood actresses like Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez name was coming to fore in the case. Now the reports are coming that not only this two actress but many Bollywood actresses are linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar.



Bollywood actresses like Shilpa Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor's name has been also associated with conman. Reports also claim that 8-10 Bollywood celebs has been associated with Conman Sukesh and they also met Sukesh in jail in 2020.

According to reports Sukesh disclose to ED that he know Shraddha Kappor since 2015, he helped her in NCB drug case. He also told about actor Harman Baweja that he is co-producing film with Harman in Bollywood. He also took Shilpa Shetty's name and said he helped her husband Raj Kundra in pronography case and also helped in conditional release.



But the reports are also doing rounds that ED stated all the claims by Sukesh Chandrasekhar are fake.



Where as the involvement of Jacqueline and Nora is still there, according to reports Chandrasekhar gave her a lot of luxury gifts to Jacqueline which included Gucci outfits for gym wear, Gucci shoes, Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes Bangles and LV bags. He also gave a mini chopper to Jacqueline which she returned.