Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Writes Letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, Claims Deception by 'Gold-Digger'

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been in jail for a money laundering case. However, he has been writing letters to Jacqueline Fernandez on many occasions and another one was written on the eve of Valentine’s Day.In a four-page letter, the content of the letter read- “I once again on this beautiful special day, affirm that I love you like crazy and you are the cause of my heartbeat…(accompanied by a red heart.) This year is our year, which is gonna break all the negativity and obstacles around us.”He added, “My baby, on this day, I wanna confess, I am so lucky and blessed to have you in my life, you are the most beautiful thing that has ever happened in my life.

“Baby, I missed you so much, starting from the first day of Valentines week, every second I have been thinking only about you. This is our 2nd Valentines, being far away from each other, but it’s no longer, gonna be this way. This year is our year, which is gonna break all the negativity and obstacles around us. As human beings, we all react, mislead, instigated, provoked, leading to take unwanted steps, which later, the mind and heart gives different advices, but ultimately the heart wins in this regard. However, I was no different, as human, I also reacted and moved against you, as I felt, hurt, and betrayed, but I paused, as my heart, started pointing at me that how can I even hurt you, or even a thought of it. You can never hurt in any form, to someone you love more than anything else in the life. Then I held back and was so angry on myself.” he wrote as per News18.

“Another interesting thing, that took place during this period, last few days was, a lot of people known to us in common were enjoying seeing things going wrong, between us, specially the one who I call the “Gold Digger”, who was, enjoying and dancing away, and even sent a message indirectly to me, instigating me against you, but looks like the Gold Digger did not realise that I am not one of those men she knows who gets carried away. So, I wanted to also give a small message to that, Gold Digger, as well as those haters: Dear Gold Digger, you, and your associates before in time also tried creating rifts between me and Jackie, but went unsuccessful, now during this bad phase, once again, you tried, this time it failed drastically for you guys.”

According to Indian Express, Jacqueline Fernandez has reported suspected conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, alleging that she is being harassed and intimidated by him while he is incarcerated. In December 2023, Jacqueline Fernandez moved Delhi High Court in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In the plea filed by the actress, she sought the case against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to be dismissed. Jacqueline argued that all allegations against her were false and added that she had been cheated by Sukesh. Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines in connection to the extortion case for a long time now. She is an accused in the case and has also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate multiple times. Jacqueline has been accused of enjoying gifts from the alleged extortion of 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.



