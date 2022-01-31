'Connect' director Ashwin Saravanan weds Kaavya Ramkumar

Chennai, Jan 31 Ashwin Saravanan, who is directing the Nayanthara-starrer 'Connect', has married his co-writer Kaavya Ramkumar in a simple ceremony that was attended by close friends and family at a temple at Acharapakkam.

Talking to , the young director, who has delivered critically acclaimed hits like 'Maya' and 'Game Over', said: "We got married at a small temple in Acharapakkam on Thursday. The place is on the way from Chennai to Pondicherry. What we had originally planned was for an event to which we could invite everyone. However, the pandemic forced us to keep pushing the event. Eventually, both families felt that we should have a simple wedding first and then later have a reception when things become normal."

Talking about Kaavya, the director said: "Kaavya is a doctor by profession. She also used to write short stories which she would put out on the web. I liked those stories and got in touch with her to see if we could work together. We worked on 'Game Over' and felt our relationship was very comfortable."

The director also announced his wedding on Twitter. Posting pictures of their wedding, he said: "It started with pen and paper. It has ended in poetry Heart suit Kaavya Ramkumar, thank you for riding out the storm with me every single time. Doing this with you, especially during the third wave, was an adventure by itself."

