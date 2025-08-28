Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 270 Crore Mark in India – Check Earnings

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s action-drama Coolie has completed two weeks at the box office. Released on August 14, 2025, the film continues to attract audiences despite facing competition from War 2 starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan. Early estimates from Sacnilk show that Coolie earned Rs 4.50 crore on its 14th day. Its total collection has reached Rs 268.75 crore. The Tamil version saw occupancy of 21.40 percent, the Telugu version 20.31 percent and the Hindi version 11.71 percent.

Coolie opened to a strong start over the Independence Day weekend. It earned Rs 65 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 54.75 crore on Day 2, Rs 39.5 crore on Day 3, and Rs 32.25 crore on Day 4. By the end of the first week, the film had collected Rs 229.65 crore.

The film marks Rajinikanth’s 50th year in cinema. Apart from Rajinikanth, the cast includes Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan makes a cameo appearance, while Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.