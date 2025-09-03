Coolie Box Office Collection Day 20: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 281 Crore in India - Check Earnings

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 20: Rajinikanth’s action film Coolie has continued its strong run at the box office even after 20 days in theatres. The film has now collected an estimated Rs 281.45 crore in India. According to early trade reports, the film earned about Rs 1.30 crore on Tuesday, its 20th day. The same figure was recorded on Monday, showing signs of weekday slowdown after a stronger third weekend. On Saturday the film made Rs 2.8 crore and on Sunday Rs 3.1 crore.

Coolie started with a massive opening of Rs 65 crore and finished its first week with Rs 229.65 crore. It added Rs 41.85 crore in the second week. So far in its third week, the film has kept its hold though weekday drops are visible. Occupancy on Tuesday remained steady across languages. The Tamil version registered 15 percent, Hindi stood at 14.80 percent, while Telugu led slightly with 16.43 percent.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, which also released on August 14, is trailing behind. The spy thriller collected about Rs 65 lakh on day 20, taking its India total to Rs 235.55 crore.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features Rajinikanth as Deva, a former union leader who seeks justice after the mysterious death of a friend. The cast also includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Aamir Khan.

Coolie Trailer