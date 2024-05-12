"Could never have imagined that after cancer": Manisha Koirala expresses gratitude for love coming in for 'Heeramandi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : Manisha Koirala, who is receiving praises for her performance in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', penned a gratitude note and said that she "could never have imagined that after cancer and turning 50 that her life would flower into this other phase."

Manisha took to Instagram and shared stills from the series 'Heeramandi' along with a long note.

The note read, "Heeramandi has been a significant milestone. As a 53-year-old actor who has bagged an important role in a high-profile web series, I am overjoyed that I'm not stuck playing insignificant peripheral roles, thanks to OTT platforms and changing audience profiles. Finally, female actors, technicians, and other professionals have started getting the long overdue and well-deserved good quality of work and respect in a professional environment. I am fortunate to be a part of this evolving era."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C62y9-loNKb/?

Manisha recalled the doubts and anxiety that plagued her when she started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial

She added, "Today, when I am receiving so many accolades, I can't help but remember the doubts and anxiety that plagued me when I was about to start shooting. Still recovering from the dreaded C, would my body be strong enough to deal with the intense shooting schedules, heavy costumes, and jewelry, and perform a role requiring so much nuance and effortless effort?"

She also shared the challenges faced during performing particular sequences.

"The fountain sequence proved the most physically challenging. It required me to be immersed in a water fountain for over 12 hours. That tested my resilience! Even though Sanjay had thoughtfully ensured that the water was warm and clean, over the hours, the water turned muddy, (because my team members, the Cinematographer, and the art director's team were getting into the water to work around the scene.) Every single pore in my body was soaked in that muddy water. Even though I was beyond exhaustion by the end of the shoot, I felt a deep happiness within my heart. My body had taken the stress and remained resilient. I knew I had passed a critical physical test," Manisha continued.

The actor concluded her post by expressing gratitude for all the love showered on her.

She stated, "To you, who think your time has come and gone, whether it's due to age, illness or any setback, never give up! You never know what could be waiting for you around the bend! I'm deeply grateful for your love and generosity of spirit!#50andfabulous #heeramandionnetflix #netflix #grateful #hope."

As soon as she uploaded the post, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Preity Zinta wrote, "I love you Manisha. I saw the show for you & you killed it. You are such a powerhouse of talent & an even better human being. I will never forget how lovely, welcoming & generous you were to me in Dil Se. Thanks to you I started my film journey on such a positive note. You never made me feel I was working with a superstar & nurtured me on the shoot - always smiling, accommodating & ready for rehearsal & suggestions. You will always be Hero on & off camera. More power to you always."

Manish Malhotra commented, "You were Excellent."

Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and she underwent treatment in New York.

Talking about Heeramanid, set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

It features Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix.

